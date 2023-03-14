Winnipeg teen charged in shooting death of 15-year-old in St. James

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made an arrest and are releasing more details about shooting death of a teenage boy in St. James last week.

Police have previously said two male victims, one 15 and the other 17, were found with gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Amherst Street, around 1 a.m. March 6.

The 15-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died. The 17-year-old survived the shooting.

In a release Tuesday police said the teens are brothers.

0:29 Teen shot, killed on Amherst Street in Winnipeg: police

Police now say the victims had been involved in “an altercation” with an unknown group of males in the 300 block of Sackville Street, one street to the west of Amherst Street that ended with both teens being shot, but not mortally wounded.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspects fled the scene immediately afterward.

In the hours after the shooting, police were seen investigating a vehicle collision in the 300 block of Sackville Street. Police tape had been set up around the crash, which appeared to have involved a minivan and a car.

Police have not said if the crash is related to altercation between the victims and the group of males.

View image in full screen Police at a crash in the 300 block of Sackville Street Monday morning. Global News/Rudi Pawlychyn

Investigators now say after the initial shooting, the brothers made their way to a home in the 200 block of Amherst Street where they ran into a 17-year-old male suspect known to them, who, police allege was armed with a gun.

Police say the 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a “subsequent shooting.” The killing is Winnipeg’s sixth homicide of 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

A 17-year-old male from Winnipeg was arrested and charged with manslaughter Sunday. He remains in police custody.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting or the related incident is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).