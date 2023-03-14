Ontario grant funds 3 outdoor pickleball courts in Municipality of Port Hope

Send this page to someone via email

The sport of pickleball will soon be in full swing in the Municipality of Port Hope, Ont., with three new courts being funded by the province.

On Tuesday, Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini announced the municipality had received a capital grant of $141,300 to help construct three outdoor pickleball courts. The funding comes via the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

One of the courts will be built in the town of Port Hope next to the recreation centre.

Piccini says he’s growing to “truly appreciate” the sport over the past two years since joining a team to play in Brighton.

“I saw how important this was for the community and for members of the community,” Piccini during a media conference at the town’s recreation centre. “From east Northumberland to west Northumberland, it is a new craze and sport that people are playing.”

Piccini says the sport keeps people of all ages active and engaged.

“It’s great for your personal health and mental well-being,” he said.

Piccini says Port Hope continues to “transform recreation” including the addition of a new seniors’ centre. He says construction on the courts will begin soon.

“I’m excited for shovels to go in the ground,” he said. “The tender could probably go out tomorrow which is really exciting.”

Piccini said he’s excited to square off in a game against Port Hope Mayor Olena Hankivsky later this summer or in 2024, depending on construction.

Hankivsky thanked Piccini and the province for the “valuable” funding and for municipal staff for the work on the project.

“Pickleball is something new to me but it has become such a phenomenon in the community and others,” she said. “This is exciting for our community and for folks of all ages. It’s going to provide an opportunity for that multi-generational activity that will keep everybody active, engaged and connected.”

She said the centrally-located courts will be open daily from May to October, with a goal to host tournaments and clinics. She accepted Piccini’s invitation for a match as part of a grand opening.

“I emphasize clinics because the MPP and myself will probably need some lessons and some training — at least for myself,” she quipped.