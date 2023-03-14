Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2023 11:56 am
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, led higher by broad gains across all sectors, while U.S. stock markets were also up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 241.07 points at 19,829.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 471.70 points at 32,290.84. The S&P 500 index was up 78.55 points at 3,934.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 260.94 points at 11,449.78.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite down almost one per cent; U.S. markets mixed over bank failures

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.19 cents US, compared with 72.83 cents US on Monday.

Trending Now

The April crude contract was up US$1 at US$73.80 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The April gold contract was down US$5.30 at US$1,911.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$4.02 a pound.

More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketsS&Ptsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers