Consumer

Canada’s air passenger rights will get overhaul to tackle denied claims: minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2023 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'Canada spending close to $76 million for CTA to reduce airline complaint backlog'
Canada spending close to $76 million for CTA to reduce airline complaint backlog
WATCH ABOVE: Canada spending close to $76 million for CTA to reduce airline complaint backlog
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the federal government will close a loophole that allows airlines to deny customers compensation for cancelled flights.

He says the reform will come as part of an overhaul of passenger rights to be tabled in Parliament this spring.

Read more: Minister vows to toughen air passenger rights as Sunwing admits ‘clear failures’

Airlines frequently cite safety-related issues to explain cancelled flights, which is an exemption that allows them to reject compensation claims.

Alghabra’s pledge came during a press conference at Toronto’s Pearson airport this morning, where he promised $76 million to reduce the backlog of complaints at the Canadian Transportation Agency.

Click to play video: 'Air travel complaints soar amid airline issues'
Air travel complaints soar amid airline issues

He says the money will allow the transport regulator to hire 200 more employees who can chip away at the 42,000 complaints currently filed there.

The announcement comes after the government granted an additional $11 million to the agency in last year’s budget — shortly before travel chaos erupted over the summer as flight demand surged, prompting another wave of complaints.

Click to play video: 'What proposed air passenger bill of rights changes mean for Canadians'
What proposed air passenger bill of rights changes mean for Canadians
© 2023 The Canadian Press

