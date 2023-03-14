Menu

Crime

Woman, 26, dies in hospital after double stabbing in Oshawa

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 10:41 am
Durham Regional Police on the scene of a stabbing in Oshawa View image in full screen
Police are investigating after an early morning stabbing that happened in Oshawa on Sunday. Frazer Snowdon
A woman is dead and a second woman is injured after a stabbing in Oshawa over the weekend, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to an address on Simcoe Street at around 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of an armed person.

Officers located two women suffering from stab wounds, both of whom were taken to Toronto-area trauma centres.

Read more: Durham police close road for several hours in Oshawa following stabbing

One of the women, identified as 26-year-old Katie Kainz, has since died, police said. She is Durham Region’s sixth homicide victim of 2023.

The other woman suffered critical injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police said suspect information is currently not available but added that the stabbing appears to have been an “isolated incident.”

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has new information or video footage from the area.

