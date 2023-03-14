Woman, 26, dies in hospital after double stabbing in Oshawa

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead and a second woman is injured after a stabbing in Oshawa over the weekend, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to an address on Simcoe Street at around 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of an armed person.

Officers located two women suffering from stab wounds, both of whom were taken to Toronto-area trauma centres.

One of the women, identified as 26-year-old Katie Kainz, has since died, police said. She is Durham Region’s sixth homicide victim of 2023.

The other woman suffered critical injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police said suspect information is currently not available but added that the stabbing appears to have been an “isolated incident.”

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has new information or video footage from the area.