Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Zellers comeback: When and where you can shop at the discount retailer again

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Zellers makes a comeback, but will it last?'
Zellers makes a comeback, but will it last?
David Williams, associate professor of marketing with the University of Saskatchewan, speculated on the success of nostalgia with the return of the Zellers brand to Canada on Wednesday. Williams says the Zellers name has enough brand equity to draw in a curious older market initially but long-term success remains to be seen – Jan 18, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Zellers has confirmed its comeback date at select locations starting in Ontario and Alberta.

The nostalgic discount retailer will return as an online and pop-up experience within existing Hudson’s Bay Co. stores starting March 23.

Hudson’s Bay said Tuesday that the Zellers relaunch will include kitchen and bath goods, furniture and home decor, toys and basic apparel.

Read more: Retail author says Zellers needs more than nostalgia to succeed in today’s market

The rollout will begin in Ontario and Alberta locations — and online — next week, with other stores nationwide following in phases. A launch date for locations in other provinces has not yet been released.

The Zellers Diner on Wheels, a mobile reimagining of the popular eatery, will also be at some of the starting locations over the opening days, but a full schedule has yet to be released.

Story continues below advertisement

The Zellers department store was founded in 1931 and acquired by HBC in 1978. It operated as the discount division of its flagship Hudson’s Bay department stores, with the slogan “Where the lowest price is the law.”

In 2011, HBC announced plans to sell the majority of its remaining Zellers leases to Target Corp., closing most stores by 2013.

Below are the 25 locations pegged for the Zellers return this year, with Alberta and Ontario sites leading the relaunch.

Alberta

  • Kingsway Mall, Edmonton
  • Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat
  • Sunridge Mall, Calgary

Ontario

  • Erin Mills, Mississauga
  • Burlington Mall, Burlington
  • White Oaks Mall, London
  • Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough
  • Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
  • Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
  • Rideau Centre, Ottawa
  • St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa
  • Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston

British Columbia

Trending Now
More on Lifestyle
  • Pacific Centre, Downtown Vancouver
  • Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops
  • Guildford Town Centre, Surrey
  • 7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford

Saskatchewan

  • Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon

Manitoba

  • St. Vital, Winnipeg

Quebec

  • Place Rosemère, Rosemère
  • Galeries d’Anjou, Ville Anjou
  • Carrefour de l’Estrie, Sherbrooke
  • Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau
  • Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City

Nova Scotia

  • Mic Mac Mall, Dartmouth
  • Mayflower Shopping Mall, Sydney

— with files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Everyone loves a bargain’: Saskatoon reacts to Zellers revival'
‘Everyone loves a bargain’: Saskatoon reacts to Zellers revival
inflationRetailZellersHudson's Bay Co.Zellers comebackwhen is Zellers coming backZellers LocationsZellers RevivalZellers DinerZellers relaunchd ateZellers restaurant
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers