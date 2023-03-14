Zellers comeback: When and where you can shop at the discount retailer again

Send this page to someone via email

Zellers has confirmed its comeback date at select locations starting in Ontario and Alberta.

The nostalgic discount retailer will return as an online and pop-up experience within existing Hudson’s Bay Co. stores starting March 23.

Hudson’s Bay said Tuesday that the Zellers relaunch will include kitchen and bath goods, furniture and home decor, toys and basic apparel.

The rollout will begin in Ontario and Alberta locations — and online — next week, with other stores nationwide following in phases. A launch date for locations in other provinces has not yet been released.

The Zellers Diner on Wheels, a mobile reimagining of the popular eatery, will also be at some of the starting locations over the opening days, but a full schedule has yet to be released.

The Zellers department store was founded in 1931 and acquired by HBC in 1978. It operated as the discount division of its flagship Hudson’s Bay department stores, with the slogan “Where the lowest price is the law.”

In 2011, HBC announced plans to sell the majority of its remaining Zellers leases to Target Corp., closing most stores by 2013.

Below are the 25 locations pegged for the Zellers return this year, with Alberta and Ontario sites leading the relaunch.

Alberta

Kingsway Mall, Edmonton

Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat

Sunridge Mall, Calgary

Ontario

Erin Mills, Mississauga

Burlington Mall, Burlington

White Oaks Mall, London

Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines

Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

Rideau Centre, Ottawa

St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa

Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston

British Columbia

Pacific Centre, Downtown Vancouver

Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops

Guildford Town Centre, Surrey

7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford

Saskatchewan

Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon

Manitoba

St. Vital, Winnipeg

Quebec

Place Rosemère, Rosemère

Galeries d’Anjou, Ville Anjou

Carrefour de l’Estrie, Sherbrooke

Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau

Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City

Nova Scotia

Mic Mac Mall, Dartmouth

Mayflower Shopping Mall, Sydney

— with files from The Canadian Press

