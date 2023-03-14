Zellers comeback: When and where you can shop at the discount retailer again

Zellers has confirmed its comeback date at select locations starting in Ontario and Alberta.
The nostalgic discount retailer will return as an online and pop-up experience within existing Hudson’s Bay Co. stores starting March 23.
Hudson’s Bay said Tuesday that the Zellers relaunch will include kitchen and bath goods, furniture and home decor, toys and basic apparel.
The rollout will begin in Ontario and Alberta locations — and online — next week, with other stores nationwide following in phases. A launch date for locations in other provinces has not yet been released.
The Zellers Diner on Wheels, a mobile reimagining of the popular eatery, will also be at some of the starting locations over the opening days, but a full schedule has yet to be released.
The Zellers department store was founded in 1931 and acquired by HBC in 1978. It operated as the discount division of its flagship Hudson’s Bay department stores, with the slogan “Where the lowest price is the law.”
In 2011, HBC announced plans to sell the majority of its remaining Zellers leases to Target Corp., closing most stores by 2013.
Below are the 25 locations pegged for the Zellers return this year, with Alberta and Ontario sites leading the relaunch.
Alberta
- Kingsway Mall, Edmonton
- Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat
- Sunridge Mall, Calgary
Ontario
- Erin Mills, Mississauga
- Burlington Mall, Burlington
- White Oaks Mall, London
- Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough
- Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
- Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
- Rideau Centre, Ottawa
- St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa
- Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston
British Columbia
- Pacific Centre, Downtown Vancouver
- Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops
- Guildford Town Centre, Surrey
- 7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford
Saskatchewan
- Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon
Manitoba
- St. Vital, Winnipeg
Quebec
- Place Rosemère, Rosemère
- Galeries d’Anjou, Ville Anjou
- Carrefour de l’Estrie, Sherbrooke
- Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau
- Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City
Nova Scotia
- Mic Mac Mall, Dartmouth
- Mayflower Shopping Mall, Sydney
— with files from The Canadian Press
