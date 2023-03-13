Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

North Vancouver RCMP warning public after recent distraction thefts

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 7:29 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Two people have died in a house fire in North Vancouver. A statement from North Vancouver RCMP says the blaze engulfed the single family home at about 3 a.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Two people have died in a house fire in North Vancouver. A statement from North Vancouver RCMP says the blaze engulfed the single family home at about 3 a.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After two recent cases of ‘distraction thefts’, North Vancouver RCMP are warning the public about what they say could be a concerning trend.

According to Mounties, both incidents were in a parking lot, and the victim’s attention was diverted while the suspect stole the victim’s purse or wallet.

Police also said the suspects appear to be targeting vulnerable people due to their age.

On March 3rd, a woman was loading groceries into her vehicle in the Marine drive Walmart parking lot when she was also approached by a man warned her about the breaks on her vehicle. A second man stole her wallet when she was distracted.

$1,600 was withdrawn from her bank accounts and $14,000 worth of charges were racked up on her credit cards.

Read more: Vancouver woman speaks out after distraction thief steals irreplacable heirloom

Story continues below advertisement

In an earlier case on Jan. 26, a woman was sitting in her vehicle at the Capilano Mall parking lot when she was approached by a man who warned her about a supposed flat tire on her car.

Her wallet was stolen by a second man when she got out to check, and then the two ran off when confronted.

Trending Now

In order to protect yourself from similar incidents, North Vancouver are warning you to not leave your wallet or purse behind in your vehicle, remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings, and if you feel like you are being targeted , yell or make a lot of noise to attract attention and call 911.

Click to play video: 'Police warn about rise of ‘distraction thefts’ after Vancouver senior targeted'
Police warn about rise of ‘distraction thefts’ after Vancouver senior targeted
North VancouverNorth Vancouver RCMPDistraction TheftNorth Vancouver Crimedistraction theft warning north vancouvernorth shore distraction theftnorth vancouver distraction theftwallet stolen north vancouver
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers