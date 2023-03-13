North Vancouver RCMP warning public after recent distraction thefts

Send this page to someone via email

After two recent cases of ‘distraction thefts’, North Vancouver RCMP are warning the public about what they say could be a concerning trend.

According to Mounties, both incidents were in a parking lot, and the victim’s attention was diverted while the suspect stole the victim’s purse or wallet.

Police also said the suspects appear to be targeting vulnerable people due to their age.

On March 3rd, a woman was loading groceries into her vehicle in the Marine drive Walmart parking lot when she was also approached by a man warned her about the breaks on her vehicle. A second man stole her wallet when she was distracted.

$1,600 was withdrawn from her bank accounts and $14,000 worth of charges were racked up on her credit cards.

In an earlier case on Jan. 26, a woman was sitting in her vehicle at the Capilano Mall parking lot when she was approached by a man who warned her about a supposed flat tire on her car.

Her wallet was stolen by a second man when she got out to check, and then the two ran off when confronted.

In order to protect yourself from similar incidents, North Vancouver are warning you to not leave your wallet or purse behind in your vehicle, remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings, and if you feel like you are being targeted , yell or make a lot of noise to attract attention and call 911.