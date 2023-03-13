Canadian Armed Forces parachute team poised to pop into Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Armed Forces Parachute team, the SkyHawks, will be popping in for Penticton Peach Festival this summer.

The Skyhawks, sponsored by Peters Bros Paving, will jump into Okanagan Lake Park on the opening day of Peach Festival, Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.

For more than 50 years the SkyHawks have represented Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces to at least 75 million spectators worldwide under their signature Canadian flag parachutes.

The team composition varies from year to year and all members are active or reserve military personnel from across Canada.

Team members are selected early in the year and partake in extensive training prior to the start of the season allowing them to perform complex parachute maneuvers safely.

