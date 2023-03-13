Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspects use truck to break into Glencoe, Ont. LCBO and steal alcohol: OPP

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted March 13, 2023 5:24 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Middlesex Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a reported robbery of $200 worth of alcohol from a Glencoe, Ont. LCBO Monday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the LCBO Monday morning just before 7:30 a.m. after they received a report of a break and enter.

Read more: OPP in London-Middlesex lay more than 280 charges during ‘move over’ campaign

Upon arriving at the scene, police say they determined two suspects entered the store by driving a dark-coloured Chevrolet pickup truck into the front doors. Once the doors were damaged, the suspects entered and stole the alcohol.

OPP say they are searching for both suspects as the investigation continues.

Police ask anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Peel police hold first-ever auto theft summit'
Peel police hold first-ever auto theft summit
OPPRobberylcboLiquor Control Board of OntarioGlencoeLCBO robberyGlencoe Ont.Middlesex Ontario Provincal Police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers