Suspects use truck to break into Glencoe, Ont. LCBO and steal alcohol: OPP

Middlesex Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a reported robbery of $200 worth of alcohol from a Glencoe, Ont. LCBO Monday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the LCBO Monday morning just before 7:30 a.m. after they received a report of a break and enter.

Upon arriving at the scene, police say they determined two suspects entered the store by driving a dark-coloured Chevrolet pickup truck into the front doors. Once the doors were damaged, the suspects entered and stole the alcohol.

OPP say they are searching for both suspects as the investigation continues.

Police ask anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

