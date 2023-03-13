Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec announces new measures, extends registration for truckers amid ongoing crisis at SAAQ

By Kalina Laframboise The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2023 5:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec announces new measures amid ongoing crisis at SAAQ'
Quebec announces new measures amid ongoing crisis at SAAQ
WATCH: Since Quebec’s automobile insurance board launched SAAQclic in February, users have had trouble accessing the new online portal due to an authentication issue. This forced many people to head to an outlet where they were greeted with long lineups and forced to wait several hours. Global’s Elizabeth Zogalis has the latest on what is being done to mitigate the situation.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec government is introducing another wave of measures to ease the ongoing customer service crisis at the province’s automobile insurance board.

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault and Digital Technology Minister Éric Caire announced the new steps Monday at a service centre in Montreal.

The Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) has been dealing with lengthy lineups at many of its service centres since its so-called digital transformation. It introduced a new online portal on Feb. 20, which users have had trouble accessing due to an authentication issue.

Read more: Quebec truckers worry problems at auto board will force them to park their rigs

Under the latest plan, the pair of ministers announced some much-anticipated relief for truckers and transportation companies. Their registration will be valid for an additional 90 days and gives drivers more time to renew their registration.

Story continues below advertisement

This comes after truck drivers voiced concerns about the upcoming March 31 deadline and worried they wouldn’t be able to leave Quebec come April.

Meanwhile, the SAAQ will post estimated wait times for each service outlet on the board’s website starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday. The government says that way drivers can properly plan their trips or avoid long waits.

Trending Now

Read more: Quebec’s transport minister announces new SAAQ measures

The board will also have additional staff in place at seven service centres in the province for those struggling to create SAAQclic online accounts due to authentication issues.

The newest steps are the latest step in the ongoing snafu. Last week, Guilbault cut a European trip so she could return home to deal with the foul-up, announcing a grace period for expired licences and other measures aimed at reducing the backlog at service centres.

— with files from The Canadian Press

More on Canada
Genevieve GuilbaultSAAQQuebec DriversQuebec TruckersQuebec SAAQQuebec SAAQ problemsQuebec truck driversSAAQ onlineSAAQ wait
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers