Quebec announces new measures, extends registration for truckers amid ongoing crisis at SAAQ

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is introducing another wave of measures to ease the ongoing customer service crisis at the province’s automobile insurance board.

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault and Digital Technology Minister Éric Caire announced the new steps Monday at a service centre in Montreal.

The Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) has been dealing with lengthy lineups at many of its service centres since its so-called digital transformation. It introduced a new online portal on Feb. 20, which users have had trouble accessing due to an authentication issue.

Read more: Quebec truckers worry problems at auto board will force them to park their rigs

Under the latest plan, the pair of ministers announced some much-anticipated relief for truckers and transportation companies. Their registration will be valid for an additional 90 days and gives drivers more time to renew their registration.

Story continues below advertisement

This comes after truck drivers voiced concerns about the upcoming March 31 deadline — and worried they wouldn’t be able to leave Quebec come April.

Meanwhile, the SAAQ will post estimated wait times for each service outlet on the board’s website starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday. The government says that way drivers can properly plan their trips or avoid long waits.

The board will also have additional staff in place at seven service centres in the province for those struggling to create SAAQclic online accounts due to authentication issues.

The newest steps are the latest step in the ongoing snafu. Last week, Guilbault cut a European trip so she could return home to deal with the foul-up, announcing a grace period for expired licences and other measures aimed at reducing the backlog at service centres.

— with files from The Canadian Press