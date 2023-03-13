Police seek man accused of walking into unit at Burlington retirement home and stealing cash

Police are seeking a suspect accused of a brazen robbery at a Burlington, Ont. retirement home early in March.
Halton police say a man walked into a suite at the Burlington Gardens Retirement Home on Plains Road West around 2 p.m. March 1 and allegedly took close to $170 in cash from a purse.
“The victim was in the bedroom of her residence … when she awoke to an unknown male standing in her unit,” a police spokesperson said in email.
“The suspect stated he was a personal support worker.”
Images of the suspect were retrieved from the home’s security camera and revealed the man was of medium height and build with short, dark hair.
He was seen wearing a grey down jacket with a hood and navy-blue scrubs.
Anyone with information can reach out Halton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments