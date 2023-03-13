Police seek suspect who attempted ‘targeted arson’ at Hamilton apartment last month

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking a suspect caught on surveillance video allegedly trying to start a residential fire in downtown Hamilton last month.

Investigators believe a man was attempting a “targeted arson” with a blow torch around 5:30 a.m. Feb. 10 in a utility room at an apartment complex on Oxford Street, just north of York Boulevard.

Hamilton Police continue to investigate an arson that occurred on Friday, February 10, 2023 and are asking anyone with information to contact police. READ MORE: https://t.co/SSkDxxvvBW — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 13, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“It was learned that an unknown male attempted to set fire with an incendiary device to the apartment building that houses over 197 units,” Const. Indy Bharaj said in an email.

The suspect is said to be of medium build with a short, scruffy, brown beard with a burgundy toque, black hooded sweatshirt and button up tan shirt under an army green-style jacket.

He also wore blue jeans faded that were on the front, beige or tan shoes with white soles and a light blue cross strap in the front of a backpack.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police and Crime Stoppers.