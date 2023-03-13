Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect who attempted ‘targeted arson’ at Hamilton apartment last month

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 2:37 pm
Police are seeking a suspect captured on video accused of using a propane tank and blowtorch attachment to set fire to a utility room at Oxford Street apartment in Hamilton. View image in full screen
Police are seeking a suspect captured on video accused of using a propane tank and blowtorch attachment to set fire to a utility room at Oxford Street apartment in Hamilton. Hamilton police
Police are seeking a suspect caught on surveillance video allegedly trying to start a residential fire in downtown Hamilton last month.

Investigators believe a man was attempting a “targeted arson” with a blow torch around 5:30 a.m. Feb. 10 in a utility room at an apartment complex on Oxford Street, just north of York Boulevard.

“It was learned that an unknown male attempted to set fire with an incendiary device to the apartment building that houses over 197 units,”  Const. Indy Bharaj said in an email.

The suspect is said to be of medium build with a short, scruffy, brown beard with a burgundy toque, black hooded sweatshirt and button up tan shirt under an army green-style jacket.

He also wore blue jeans faded that were on the front, beige or tan shoes with white soles and a light blue cross strap in the front of a backpack.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police and Crime Stoppers.

Hamilton news, Hamilton Police, Arson, arson investigation, Oxford Street, york boulevard, apartment arson
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

