WorkSafe Saskatchewan launches new 5-year strategy to reduce injuries, fatalities

With efforts to reduce injuries and fatalities, a new five-year strategy was launched by WorkSafe Saskatchewan. The new strategy includes three main priority workplace sectors chosen due to the high-risk nature of their work: health care, transportation and construction.

On March 13, 2023, the Labour Relations and WorkPlace Safety Minister said three years ago, he announced the first strategy for the province to prevent and reduce fatalities and serious workplace injuries.

“Unfortunately, we are still seeing far too many people suffering from workplace injuries and tragically we continue to see too many families struggling with the loss of a loved one due to a workplace fatality,” said Minister Don Morgan.

“Every year, approximately 2,400 Saskatchewan workers are seriously injured … this is something that we simply cannot let continue.”

The original fatalities and serious injuries strategy came to an end in 2022. With the new five-year plan, Minister Morgan said it will help everyone work together towards mission zero.

“It requires true commitment from all workers and workplaces in the province,” said Morgan. “But also, from those who play a regulatory and educational role to ensuring compliance.”

The new five-year strategy focuses on two key streams of work, which include a regulatory and enforcement stream and a prevention and learning stream.

“As part of this strategy, WorkSafe Saskatchewan will reach out to employers from each of the priority sectors and begin working together to help improve the safety performance in their organizations,” he said.

The CEO of the Saskatchewan Workers Compensation Board said they have seen a steady increase of psychological injuries at both primary and secondary levels related to physical claims.

“It’s starting to level off but it’s all up from the pre-2016 legislation change,” said Phillip Germain. “Which is a good thing, I think people are reporting more … even our acceptance rate is up over that time period. Not only were we getting claims submitted but the acceptance rate is up as well.”

The five-year strategy was made in partnership with WorkSafe Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board and the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety.