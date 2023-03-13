Menu

Canada

Higher pollution levels: Calgary area under special air quality statement

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 3:56 pm
Weather got you down? Long winter can have a psychological effect
The cold and seemingly never-ending snowfall can take its toll. As Elissa Carpenter reports, this can have a real impact on how people are feeling.
Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the Calgary area Monday due to “elevated pollution levels.”

The weather agency said “stagnant weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels,” as of 1:20 p.m.

Conditions are forecast to improve overnight.

The special weather statement was also issued for Carstairs, Stirlingville, Cremona, Water Valley, Olds, Didsbury, Sundre, Airdrie, Crossfield, Bottrel, Madden and Cochrane.

Read more: Temperature inversion traps air pollution over Calgary area Friday night: Environment Canada

Environment Canada said people in the area might experience symptoms like coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution and it can aggravate their diseases.

The Air Quality Health Index for Calgary was listed at a seven — high risk — Monday afternoon.

