Crime

No injuries after shots fired at Maple Ridge, B.C. home: RCMP

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 12:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Police on scene after shots fired in Maple Ridge neighbourhood'
Police on scene after shots fired in Maple Ridge neighbourhood
WATCH: It's been a frightening few hours for people living in one maple ridge neighbourhood. That after someone opened fire -- Sunday evening -- hitting at least one home with bullets -- and a burning car was found a short time later. Emily Lazatin has the details.
Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating after someone opened fire and hit one Maple Ridge, B.C., home with bullets Sunday night, and a car fire was reported shortly after.

Mounties say multiple 911 calls came in around 9 p.m. after residents reported hearing gunshots in the 21700 block area of Mountainview Crescent.

The residence was occupied at the time, but no one was injured. The residents are also cooperating with police.

Not long after the initial incident, a burning car was found near 271 and 104 Avenue. Police are working to determine if it is connected to the shooting.

Read more: Maple Ridge homicide victim identified as 55-year-old resident

The Serious Crimes Unit could be seen in the neighbourhood on Monday collecting evidence, including a vehicle whose windshield was hit by a bullet.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have not spoken about a possible motive.

There have been two shootings in the area in less than two weeks. A man was found dead in a parking lot near 218 and 122 Avenue on March 4th, but police do not believe these two cases are related.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Maple Ridge suspicious death victim identified'
Maple Ridge suspicious death victim identified
ShootingMaple RidgeRidge Meadows RCMPLower Mainland gang conflictMaple Ridge shootingshots fired maple ridgeshots fired mountainview crescent
