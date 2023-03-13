No injuries after shots fired at Maple Ridge, B.C. home: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating after someone opened fire and hit one Maple Ridge, B.C., home with bullets Sunday night, and a car fire was reported shortly after.

Mounties say multiple 911 calls came in around 9 p.m. after residents reported hearing gunshots in the 21700 block area of Mountainview Crescent.

The residence was occupied at the time, but no one was injured. The residents are also cooperating with police.

Not long after the initial incident, a burning car was found near 271 and 104 Avenue. Police are working to determine if it is connected to the shooting.

The Serious Crimes Unit could be seen in the neighbourhood on Monday collecting evidence, including a vehicle whose windshield was hit by a bullet.

Investigators have not spoken about a possible motive.

There have been two shootings in the area in less than two weeks. A man was found dead in a parking lot near 218 and 122 Avenue on March 4th, but police do not believe these two cases are related.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact RCMP.