Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members ‘credibly’ accused of child sex abuse

The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years.

The Jesuits, a religious order of the Roman Catholic Church, released the list of 27 names Monday following an audit that began in 2020 that looked at documents going back to the 1950s.

Of the men named, all but three are dead.

The order says in a statement that the release of the names is part of the Jesuits’ effort to promote transparency, accountability, justice and healing for survivors of abuse.

In most cases, the abuse came to light after the alleged abuser had died, with some cases never reaching criminal or civil litigation.

In a statement, Rev. Erik Oland says despite the exhaustive review, other names may be added to the list in the future.