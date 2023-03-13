Menu

Canada

Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members ‘credibly’ accused of child sex abuse

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2023 1:51 pm
The Jesuits, a religious order of the Roman Catholic Church, released the list of 27 names today following an audit that began in 2020 that looked at documents going back to the 1950s. View image in full screen
The Jesuits, a religious order of the Roman Catholic Church, released the list of 27 names today following an audit that began in 2020 that looked at documents going back to the 1950s. Getty Images
The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years.

The Jesuits, a religious order of the Roman Catholic Church, released the list of 27 names Monday following an audit that began in 2020 that looked at documents going back to the 1950s.

Of the men named, all but three are dead.

Read more: Jesuits continue to investigate alleged sexual abuse in Quebec Mohawk community

The order says in a statement that the release of the names is part of the Jesuits’ effort to promote transparency, accountability, justice and healing for survivors of abuse.

In most cases, the abuse came to light after the alleged abuser had died, with some cases never reaching criminal or civil litigation.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Rev. Erik Oland says despite the exhaustive review, other names may be added to the list in the future.

