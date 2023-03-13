Menu

Canada

Manitoba opens access to death certificates of children at residential schools

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2023 12:56 pm
Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs at a news conference in Winnipeg on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The Manitoba government has signed an agreement to open access to death certificates of Indigenous children who died at residential schools. View image in full screen
Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs at a news conference in Winnipeg on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The Manitoba government has signed an agreement to open access to death certificates of Indigenous children who died at residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Manitoba government has signed an agreement to open access to death certificates of Indigenous children who died at residential schools.

The agreement allows the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to request the documents from the provincial Vital Statistics Branch and build a fuller understanding of what happened at the schools.

Read more: More residential school records needed to answer ‘hard questions’: special interlocutor

Stephanie Scoot, the centre’s executive director, says every bit of information about former students helps show the truth.

Click to play video: 'Reconciliation in 2022'
Reconciliation in 2022

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says it’s important for people to learn and talk about the children who attended the schools.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Former Winnipeg residential school site to become public memorial

Government Services Minister James Teitsma says the memorandum responds to one of the calls to action in the report from the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission eight years ago.

An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools over a century in Canada, and the commission’s report detailed that many of the students experienced abuse.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba premier stands by controversial Orange Shirt Day vote'
Manitoba premier stands by controversial Orange Shirt Day vote
ManitobaResidential SchoolsManitoba GovernmentAssembly of Manitoba ChiefsNational Centre for Truth and ReconciliationCathy MerrickJames TeitsmaNational Truth and Reconciliation CommissionVital Statistics Branch
© 2023 The Canadian Press

