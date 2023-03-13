Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

The Forks river trail in Winnipeg closes for season after 72 days

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 11:42 am
The river trail opened to skaters and skiers 72 days ago. View image in full screen
The river trail opened to skaters and skiers 72 days ago. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After 72 days of frozen fun enjoyed by an estimated 220,000 people, a staple of Winnipeg winters is now closed for the season.

The Forks announced Monday that the Nestaweya River Trail had closed, three days shy of the record-length season set in 2019.

Read more: Winnipeg Nestaweya River Trail partially closed as spring creeps closer

“As Winnipeg’s meeting place we’re delighted to see so many folks using and loving this seasonal public amenity as they embrace winter,” said Forks North Portage Partnership CEO Sara Stasiuk in a statement.

“Thank you to everyone who ventured onto the trail this season, including the hard-working river trail team who monitored and maintained the walking, skating, and skiing paths.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to statistics from The Forks, more than three million litres of water was pumped from the river to flood the trail, and an ice-resurfacing machine covered a whopping 1,185 kilometres over the course of the season to maintain the skating surface.

Trending Now

Winnipeggers are being cautioned to stay off the ice on the rivers, which are no longer being monitored or maintained by Forks staff.

Click to play video: 'The Forks opens first leg of Winnipeg river trail'
The Forks opens first leg of Winnipeg river trail
The ForksWinnipeg WinterRiver TrailWarming HutsSkating TrailNestaweya River TrailThe Forks river trailForks River TrailSara Stasiukred river skating trailwinnipeg skating trail
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers