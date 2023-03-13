Police make arrest after shoplifter tries to get car boosted in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

A shoplifter was apparently thwarted by a dead battery in a stolen getaway vehicle.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a business on Woodlawn Road West near Elmira Road North around 5 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say a man was seen inside a store taking items and leaving without paying for them.

They say he ran into another store and asked for help to get a boost for his car.

Investigators say that was when police arrived and made an arrest.

They say the vehicle, a Dodge Journey, was reported stolen as it was warming up from a home in Guelph earlier in the day.

Police say they seized $2,300 worth of stolen property plus a small quantity of fentanyl and hydromorphone.

A 36-year-old is facing a number of charges and will be in a Guelph court on April 28.