Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police make arrest after shoplifter tries to get car boosted in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 13, 2023 11:29 am
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A shoplifter was apparently thwarted by a dead battery in a stolen getaway vehicle.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a business on Woodlawn Road West near Elmira Road North around 5 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say a man was seen inside a store taking items and leaving without paying for them.

They say he ran into another store and asked for help to get a boost for his car.

Investigators say that was when police arrived and made an arrest.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man arrested for shoplifting also accused of skipping court

They say the vehicle, a Dodge Journey, was reported stolen as it was warming up from a home in Guelph earlier in the day.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say they seized $2,300 worth of stolen property plus a small quantity of fentanyl and hydromorphone.

A 36-year-old is facing a number of charges and will be in a Guelph court on April 28.

 

More on Crime
TheftGuelph NewsVehicleStolenGuelph Police ServiceShoplifterMerchandiseDead Batterygetaway vehicle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers