Canada

S&P/TSX composite down almost 100 points, U.S. markets rise despite bank failures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2023 10:32 am
Click to play video: 'Biden outlines measures that secured American banking system following SVB collapse'
Biden outlines measures that secured American banking system following SVB collapse
Addressing media on Monday following the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse, U.S. President Joe Biden assured Americans their banking system is safe, outlining the steps his administration took to secure it.
U.S. stock markets ticked higher mid-morning after a rocky start to what’s shaping up to be a volatile trading day amid fears of financial contagion in the U.S. after the second- and third-largest bank failures in that country’s history, while Canada’s main stock index edged lower on weakness in the energy and financial sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 95.75 points at 19,679.17.

Read more: Silicon Valley Bank’s Toronto branch seized by Canada’s banking regulator amid collapse

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 252.38 points at 32,162.02. The S&P 500 index was up 31.55 points at 3,893.14,while the Nasdaq composite was up 146.71 points at 11,285.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.06 cents US compared with 72.43 cents US on Friday.

The April crude contract was down a dollar at US$75.68 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 15 cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$44.10 at US$1,906.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down a penny at US$4.04 a pound.

Click to play video: 'Canadian branch of SVB has assets temporarily seized'
Canadian branch of SVB has assets temporarily seized
© 2023 The Canadian Press

