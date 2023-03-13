Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary improv pioneer, creator of Theatresports, dies

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 10:01 am
Keith Johnstone, pioneer of improv theatre. View image in full screen
Keith Johnstone, pioneer of improv theatre. Courtesy: Loose Moose Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Donald Keith Johnstone, co-founder of The Loose Moose Theatre Company, died Saturday, March 11 at Rockyview Hospital in Calgary.

Johnstone was 90.

He was “an internationally recognized pioneer of improvisation theatre … and creator of Theatresports,” a post on his website reads.

Johnstone is considered one of the founders of modern comedic improvisational theatre. The form that Theatresports was based on became popular in part due to shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning chats with the Canadian Improv Games’ Spencer Dunn'
Global News Morning chats with the Canadian Improv Games’ Spencer Dunn

The message also describes him as “an important playwright, director and … beloved teacher.”

Story continues below advertisement

Johnstone was also professor emeritus at the University of Calgary.

Trending Now

A “festive wake” will be held in his honour — as per his request — at a later date. Information will be shared on the Keith Johnstone website.

Click to play video: 'Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci mix improv and hypnosis in new tour'
Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci mix improv and hypnosis in new tour
University of CalgaryCalgary artsCalgary TheatreTheatreSportsCalgary ComedyImprov TheatreDonald Keith JohnstoneKeith JohnstoneThe Loose Moose
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers