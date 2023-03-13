Calgary improv pioneer, creator of Theatresports, dies

Send this page to someone via email

Donald Keith Johnstone, co-founder of The Loose Moose Theatre Company, died Saturday, March 11 at Rockyview Hospital in Calgary.

Johnstone was 90.

He was “an internationally recognized pioneer of improvisation theatre … and creator of Theatresports,” a post on his website reads.

Johnstone is considered one of the founders of modern comedic improvisational theatre. The form that Theatresports was based on became popular in part due to shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway?

The message also describes him as “an important playwright, director and … beloved teacher.”

Johnstone was also professor emeritus at the University of Calgary.

A “festive wake” will be held in his honour — as per his request — at a later date. Information will be shared on the Keith Johnstone website.