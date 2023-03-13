Menu

Crime

Mississauga woman charged, accused of robbing men she met online: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 7:31 am
Jasmine Oung, 18. View image in full screen
Jasmine Oung, 18. Peel Regional Police
Peel Regional Police say they have charged a woman with robbery after several male victims were reportedly robbed at knifepoint during a date.

Police alleged the accused would use online dating sites to meet men online. She would meet them in the Malton area.

Investigators say upon meeting, she would “allegedly produce a knife and use it to rob the unsuspecting victim of their money.”

Read more: Teen girl sexually assaulted after meeting man she met online, Toronto police say

Jasmine Oung, 18, was arrested on Friday. She is charged with two counts of robbery.

Trending Now

Police have released her photo because they said they believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

