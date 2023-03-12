Apex Mountain Resort makes it to 2nd phase of competition for $100K prize

Unique attractions, like the skating loop through the trees, make Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton a popular destination for both visitors and locals.

If you are tired of skating around in circles at an arena, then you can try the one-kilometre skating loop at Apex that is serviced by a Zamboni.

Now, the team behind Apex needs your votes for the chance to win $100,000 to invest back into the mountain with the Mackenzie Top Peak nationwide contest to find the country’s ‘most invested’ ski resort.

The mountain has survived the first round of votes and now it’s on to the second phase.

“It feels absolutely fantastic,” said the general manager of Apex Mountain Resort, James Shalman.

“We are in the top ten in Canada. It’s definitely a lot of work to get there, but the community definitely stepped up and we are very proud to be here.”

The winnings will go toward some upgrades to the resort and freestyle club to take their athletes to the next level. If they win, they will use the money to install another rope tow, buy a dry land airbag for summer training and install lighting on the mogul and freestyle facilities.

“Due to all of the support that we got, we made it into the top ten, and so for the next nine days, you can actually go to Mackenzie Top Peak [website], you can vote for Apex Mountain Resort or one of the other nine resorts in Canada,” said Shalman.

“Then it goes to the top three, then it goes to a panel of judges, then the winner is announced on April 1st.”

Your votes can help the Apex team skate circles around the competition. Supporters can vote every day until March 21. Visit www.mackenzietoppeak.ca for more information.