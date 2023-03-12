Montreal Ukrainian church, ‘pivotal’ hub for new arrivals, in need of repairs

Send this page to someone via email

Built in 1954, St-Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church is showing signs of aging.

A recent inspection revealed that the structure’s bell towers have deteriorated and are in dire need of repairs.

The church’s priest says the church was told the stones on the bell towers have become loose and the towers need to be demolished and rebuilt.

“The repairs are estimated between $400,000-$500,000,” said Yaroslav Pivtorak, St-Michael’s Priest. “The church doesn’t have that kind of money, so we really need help and support so that we can continue to be part of this community,” he says.

Read more: How Montrealers are trying to help victims of war in Ukraine

Established in 1911, St-Michael’s was the first Ukrainian Catholic Church in Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Located on Iberville, Ukrainian immigrants built the structure nearly 70 years ago.

Over the years, it became a hub for the community, more than just a place of worship.

It’s been known as a place where new arrivals can come for help – especially recently, after the war in Ukraine began last year.

The church had been a collection point – a place Montrealers could drop off donations, and where refugees come for clothes, food, advice on jobs, or housing.

Read more: Montreal furniture company hires dozens of Ukrainian newcomers since war began

“It’s been a pivotal point, a focus point, for many waves of immigrants coming to Montreal,” said Michael Shwec, Ukrainian Canadian Congress president.

“They’ve been not only blessing the new arrivals with material needs and helping them establish them in Canada, in Montreal, but also with the spiritual needs.”

The church has launched a Go Fund Me campaign, which as of Sunday afternoon has raised about $4,000.

But it needs more and quickly – the repairs need to be done this year.