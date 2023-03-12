Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

How one Sask. farmer grows tropical fruits in the middle of winter

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 12, 2023 4:33 pm
Dean Sopher can be seen standing next to a 14 feet tall tropical plant in his greenhouse. View image in full screen
Dean Sopher can be seen standing next to a 14 feet tall tropical plant in his greenhouse. Gates Guarin / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

While Saskatchewan is known for being a province filled with farmland, there aren’t many farmers that can say they grow their own tropical foods.

But for Dean Sopher, that is exactly what he set out to do.

The idea for a solar-powered greenhouse came as food prices soared due to inflation. Sopher said the greenhouse was just an extension of how he lives his life.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s niche businesses struggle with inflation

“I’m a builder by trade, but I’ve always been interested in passive solar technology,” the Saskatoon resident explained. “I built my house to use very little natural gas and air conditioning and I knew this concept would work for a greenhouse.

“I designed this specifically for our latitude on planet Earth. So, where we live, we get 319 sunny days a year, and I decided to utilize all that sun for producing as much as I possibly can.”

Story continues below advertisement

Now, Sopher is growing avocados, bananas, passionfruit, lemons, limes, eucalyptus and a number of tropical medicinal herbs.

“In this climate, we have created, we are able to grow things that can’t be grown in Saskatchewan,” Sopher said with a smile on his face.

The solar greenhouse sits at roughly 35 degrees Celsius throughout the winter.

Read more: Southern Saskatchewan left in cleanup mode after winter blizzard

More on Canada

Sopher built the space almost entirely by himself and said the process has taken over a thousand-man hours over the last two years.

“I have a young family and I want to provide them the best food possible as well as fresh food,” he said, though Sopher hopes to one day expand to a small direct-to-customer system as well.

Trending Now

Sopher has been documenting his journey on his YouTube channel, where he’s got more than 36,000 subscribers and over 1 million video views.

“I try to share all aspects of the science on passive solar technology so anyone anywhere on the planet can make some adjustments and recreate what I built here.”

Sopher said the entire experience has been very humbling to see people so interested in the science. And regardless of his success online, Sopher said he is just happy he gets to spend time with his family and walk into a tropical climate after shoveling snow outside in the cold Saskatchewan winter.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ag in the Classroom teaching students about food and agriculture'
Ag in the Classroom teaching students about food and agriculture
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsAgricultureSaskatchewan FarmersTropical PlantsDean SopherTropical foods
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers