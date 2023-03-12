Junior hockey: Rockets secure playoff spot, Vees extend winning streak to 10

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 5, Spokane 4

The Kelowna Rockets secured their spot in the 2023 WHL Playoffs with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Spokane Chiefs.

The Rockets only needed one point to secure the final spot in the western conference while the Chiefs needed to win the game in regulation to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Up 4-0 in the second period, Spokane made a comeback to make it a one-goal game heading into the third period. Chiefs later tied the game, before pulling their goaltender in the third.

Rockets were handed a power play during overtime. Rockets’ Captain Gabriel Szturc scored his second goal of the night 2:24 into extra time.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelowna’s Gabriel Szturc and Elias Carmichael struck 1:33 apart before the midway point of the first period. Marcus Pacheco and Dylan Wightman pushed Kelowna out to a four-goal lead in the second.

Spokane charged back with goals from Cade Hayes, Carter Streek, and Jaren Brinson. Berkly Catton then tied the game in the third.

Spokane outshot Kelowna 41-25.

Up next, Kelowna will play Tri-City on Sunday.

Saturday’s WHL results

Brandon 10, Edmonton 2

Red Deer 9, Calgary 0

Kamloops 6, Vancouver 0

Medicine Hat 7, Regina 0

Seattle 5, Everett 1

Tri-City 3, Portland 2 (OT)

Prince George 6, Victoria 3

B.C. Hockey League

Penticton 6, Merritt 3

The Penticton Vees continued their winning streak Saturday, doubling up the Merritt Centennials 6-3 at home.

The Vees (45-3-0-1) have not lost in regulation since January 7, going 14-0-0-1 in their last 15 games.

Merritt opened the scoring two minutes into the game on a goal by call up Samuel Lewis. Penticton fought back with a pair of goals in the first, the Vees took a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Story continues below advertisement

Bradly Nadeau put the Vees ahead with a power play goal with just 19 seconds left in the opening frame. Nic DeGraves added to Penticton’s lead early in the second.

Maddix McCagherty put the Centennials within a goal, two minutes after DeGraves’ goal.

Bradly’s second of the game early in the third period put the Vees up 4-2. Merritt made it 4-3 before Josh Nadeau scored his second of the game to put the Vees back up by two.

Brett Moravec finished off the scoring, scoring on an empty net with 21 seconds left.

Bradly Nadeau scored his 40th and 41st goals of the season and hit the 100-point plateau in the win. Bradly finished with three points and was named the game’s first star. While Bradly’s brother Josh scored a pair of goals and three points in the win.

Captain Frank Djurasevic chipped in with two assists.

Up next, Penticton faces off against Nanaimo on Friday.

2:17 Fees waived for local special Olympic athletes

Saturday’s WHL results

Salmon Arm 3, Wenatchee 2

Vernon 2, Prince George 1

Cranbrook 3, Langley 2

Chilliwack 3, Cowichan Valley 0

Alberni Valley 8, Powell River 3

Nanaimo 4, Victoria 1

Coquitlam 5, West Kelowna 2

Trail 6, Surrey 3