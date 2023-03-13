Kelowna International Airport hosts Spring Travel Show

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is getting busier and busier, adding more direct domestic flights this spring and summer.

In May, YLW will resume its seasonal service to Kitchener/Waterloo, Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Regina. Meaning there are more opportunities to explore the country.

“We have about 60 flights a day [right now], so this will get us up to around 65,” said Kelowna International Airport director Sam Samaddar.

More flights taking off and touching down at YLW means that there are more jobs that need to be filled and the booths at the Spring Travel Show are set up to attract new applicants.

“We have a lot of jobs available throughout all our different services offered at the airport, from our U-drives to restaurant concessions,” said Samaddar.

One of the many hiring booths is for KF Aerospace, Canada’s largest commercial aviation maintenance provider.

“Currently we are looking for different IT roles, some hangar support, entry-level roles as well,” said Human Resources recruiter Maya Samaddar.

Those jobs mean more travel opportunities and the Spring Travel Show at the KF Centre for Excellence, located at the airport, offers a chance to plan your next trip, with booths on cruises to airlines to car rental companies.

There are even some prizes to sweeten the deal for flights to far-off places and even local getaways like Sparkling Hill Resort and Spa.

“We have a two-night stay in our best available room and it includes dinner both nights, it’s a three-course dinner, you get spa treatments, welcome cocktails and all that good stuff,” said Kat Boloten, director of sales and marketing at the Sparkling Hill.

All funds raised through the raffle will go to the YLW Scholarship Fund to support aviation and aerospace students in the Okanagan. The winners will be drawn Monday, March 13.