Snowfall warning issued for B.C. Interior mountain passes

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for B.C.’s Interior mountain passes, beginning Sunday.

Heavy snow is expected on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope, Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, and Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

“A frontal system will bring rain and snow to the Coquihalla beginning late today. As the warm front approaches, snow levels will rise to near 1000 metres. Snow will change to rain below this elevation but will remain as snow and accumulate above this elevation,” read the Environment Canada warning.

“As the cold front pushes through Monday night, the snow will briefly intensify. In the wake of the cold front early Tuesday morning, skies may clear, resulting in the potential for rain or snow to freeze to surfaces.”

Snow is expected to begin falling Sunday afternoon and continue until Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada says, 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected on the Coquihalla, while 15-25 centimetres is expected on Highway 1 and 3.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” said Environment Canada.