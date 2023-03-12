Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

People feeling lucky as Halifax St. Patrick’s Day parade returns

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 12, 2023 12:04 pm
People feeling lucky as Halifax St. Patrick’s Day parade returns - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Downtown Halifax is turning green on Sunday as the 16th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade gets underway.

It’s back in full scale with no COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Hundreds of people have gathered for the Irish-pride event, with parade participants dressed in green, with clovers and gold, and many more standing by along the route to watch.

People feeling lucky as Halifax St. Patrick’s Day parade returns - image View image in full screen
Karla Renic / Global News
People feeling lucky as Halifax St. Patrick’s Day parade returns - image View image in full screen
Karla Renic / Global News
People feeling lucky as Halifax St. Patrick’s Day parade returns - image View image in full screen
Karla Renic / Global News

Read more: Winner of largest lottery prize ever in N.S. got lucky ticket for her birthday

Story continues below advertisement

The event began at 1 p.m. near Pier 20, and is travelling along Lower Water Street, ending at the Historic Properties near the waterfront.

Organizers say the point of the parade is not just to honour Saint Patrick, but to celebrate Ireland’s influence on Halifax. They also want to engage Nova Scotia’s Irish community.

More on Canada
People feeling lucky as Halifax St. Patrick’s Day parade returns - image View image in full screen
Karla Renic / Global News
People feeling lucky as Halifax St. Patrick’s Day parade returns - image
Karla Renic / Global News
People feeling lucky as Halifax St. Patrick’s Day parade returns - image View image in full screen
Karla Renic / Global News

More to come.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

St. Patrick's DaySt. Patrick's Day ParadeSt. Paddy's DayIrish CommunityHalifax paradeCloversHalifax Irish paradeLucky charmNova Scotia Ireland
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers