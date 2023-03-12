People feeling lucky as Halifax St. Patrick’s Day parade returns

Send this page to someone via email

Downtown Halifax is turning green on Sunday as the 16th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade gets underway.

It’s back in full scale with no COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Hundreds of people have gathered for the Irish-pride event, with parade participants dressed in green, with clovers and gold, and many more standing by along the route to watch.

The event began at 1 p.m. near Pier 20, and is travelling along Lower Water Street, ending at the Historic Properties near the waterfront.

Organizers say the point of the parade is not just to honour Saint Patrick, but to celebrate Ireland’s influence on Halifax. They also want to engage Nova Scotia’s Irish community.

More to come.