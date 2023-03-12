Nipissing First Nation chief asks thieves to return headdress after vehicle allegedly stolen

Send this page to someone via email

The chief of an Ontario First Nations community is appealing to the people who stole his vehicle with his headdress inside it to return the significant piece.

In a statement posted to its website, Nipissing First Nation said the theft occurred in Mississauga as preparations began for the Little Native Hockey League. Chief Scott McLeod’s vehicle was allegedly stolen early on Saturday morning, with his headdress inside.

“I ask that the perpetrators of this theft find it upon themselves to kindly return the headdress, this can be done anonymously, to the Sandman Signature Mississauga hotel or to one of the arenas where the event is taking place,” McLeod said.

The tournament will have its opening ceremony at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre, with games at the same venue along with Iceland Arena, Tomken Twin Arena, Meadowvale Four Rinks and Erin Win Arena.

Story continues below advertisement

Peel Regional Police said the vehicle, a Green Jeep Wrangler with the license plate CFRV260 was believed to be stolen at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said it was in a hotel parking lot in the area of Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard.

“Inside the stolen vehicle was a sacred headdress, with significant sentimental value and cultural historic importance,” police said.

The headdress was carefully reconstructed after more than two years of research, according to Nipissing First Nation.

“The beadwork style represents the women’s roles in supporting the leader wearing the ceremonial headdress. The 7 white eagle feathers signify the commitment that a leader makes to lead with responsibility following the 7 grandfather/grandmother teachings,” the statement read.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said investigators were making serious efforts to recover the headdress.

“We recognize the significance of the headdress and the impact of its loss for @Nipissing_FN,” Duraiappah he said in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.