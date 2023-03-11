Man arrested after unprovoked assaulted near Main Street: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted near Main Street in Winnipeg on Friday, police say.

At 8 p.m., police say they went to the intersection of Main Street and James Avenue and found a 47-year-old woman suffering from injuries after being physically assaulted.

She was assessed by paramedics and medically cleared.

Police say the suspect was found nearby and placed under arrest without incident.

Through their investigation, police say they learned the suspect had approached the victim and assaulted her unprovoked.

This caused her to fall to the ground, hitting her head on the concrete and the suspect continued to assault her on the ground until a good samaritan intervened and the suspect fled on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

A 39-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged with assault.