Canada

Calgary police searching for missing 30-year-old man

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 2:51 pm
Samuel Nicholas Klack, 30, went missing Thursday, March 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Samuel Nicholas Klack, 30, went missing Thursday, March 9, 2023. Courtesy of: Calgary Police
The Calgary police are asking the public for help in locating a 30-year-old man who was reported missing last week.

Samuel Nicholas Klack was last seen at the Holiday Inn Express on the 2300 block of Banff Avenue S.E. just before 8 a.m., Thursday, March 9.

His family has not heard from him and say it is uncharacteristic of him to not be in contact. Family and police have been unable to find him.

Read more: Disabled Edmonton woman who went missing from Mill Woods found safe

Klack is believed to be driving a royal blue 2012 Dodge Journey with some damage to the front passenger wheel area and with a Manitoba License Plate.

Trending Now

He was last seen wearing a brown and tan plaid jacket. He is 6 foot 5, 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

More on Canada
PoliceCalgary Policemissing personCalgary missing personSamuel Nicholas Klack
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

