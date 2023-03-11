Calgary police searching for missing 30-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary police are asking the public for help in locating a 30-year-old man who was reported missing last week.

Samuel Nicholas Klack was last seen at the Holiday Inn Express on the 2300 block of Banff Avenue S.E. just before 8 a.m., Thursday, March 9.

His family has not heard from him and say it is uncharacteristic of him to not be in contact. Family and police have been unable to find him.

Klack is believed to be driving a royal blue 2012 Dodge Journey with some damage to the front passenger wheel area and with a Manitoba License Plate.

He was last seen wearing a brown and tan plaid jacket. He is 6 foot 5, 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.