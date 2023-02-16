Menu

Canada

Disabled Edmonton woman missing from Mill Woods, police ask for help finding her

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 7:43 pm
Kiarah Ashley Knox, 21, went missing in Mill Woods on Feb. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Kiarah Ashley Knox, 21, went missing in Mill Woods on Feb. 3, 2023. Edmonton Police Service
Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to find a young woman who is developmentally delayed and has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Kiarah Ashley Knox, 21, was last seen in the area of Millbourne Road near her home in southeast Edmonton on Friday, Feb. 3.

Police said Knox has significant developmental delays and slurred speech. She also walks with a limp.

She has brown eyes and chin-length brown hair, is around 5’1” tall, is slim and weighs about 95 lbs.

The Mill Woods woman was last seen wearing a pastel yellow winter jacket and running shoes.

Police said her disappearance is out of character, and both law enforcement officials and family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who has information about Knox’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or dial #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

