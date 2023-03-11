Menu

Canada

Regina bypass closed after collision of several semis

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 12:54 pm
Police and firefighters in Regina are on the scene of a ‘major collision’ involving multiple semi-trailers. View image in full screen
Police and firefighters in Regina are on the scene of a ‘major collision’ involving multiple semi-trailers. Courtesy of Regina Fire Department
As a winter storm continues to blow through Regina and southern Saskatchewan, highways are becoming very icy.

Police and firefighters in Regina are on the scene of a ‘major collision’ involving multiple semi-trailers.

Around 10 a.m. on March 11, Regina Fire tweeted about a collision on Highway 33 and Highway 6.

One person involved was extricated and taken to hospital.

“Please stay off the highways and obey all road closures during the storm,” Regina Fire said in a tweet.

According to the Highway Hotline, as of 11:30 a.m. a number of highways are closed.

The Number 1 highway between Moose Jaw and Regina is closed including the Regina bypass.

Saskatchewan RCMP have received multiple reports of non-fatal collisions along these highways and are working to respond.

“Non-essential travel on these highways is not recommended. It is important for motorists to be considerate of emergency vehicles who are required to travel through these poor road conditions,” the Saskatchewan RCMP said in a press release.

There are also a number of highway closures around Estevan including Highway 9, 18, 39 and 47.

For more information, visit the Highway Hotline.

Regina News
