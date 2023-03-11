Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadians get ready to set clocks forward amid U.S. push to end daylight saving time

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2023 8:44 am
Click to play video: 'Daylight savings continues in B.C. despite 2019 legislation to end it'
Daylight savings continues in B.C. despite 2019 legislation to end it
WATCH: Daylight savings continues in B.C. despite 2019 legislation to end it
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio last week reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act that would allow states to make daylight time permanent.

If passed, the law would have knock-on effects across Canada with provinces including British Columbia and Ontario waiting on neighbouring U.S. states to ditch the time change before they do so too.

Read more: Daylight saving time 2023: Here’s when you should set your clocks forward

B.C. Premier David Eby says the province wants to remain “in sync” with West Coast American states and he’s “very much looking forward to getting rid of daylight saving time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. bill, first proposed in 2018, has repeatedly failed to get through both chambers of Congress, and last March it stalled in the House without a vote.

Click to play video: 'Daylight savings time kicks an and clocks move forward'
Daylight savings time kicks an and clocks move forward

University of British Columbia business professor Werner Antweiler says the latest version of the bill has bipartisan backing and if it passes, B.C.’s time change at 2 a.m. Sunday morning may be its last.

Trending Now

Most provinces as well as the territories of Nunavut and the Northwest Territories will move their clocks ahead one hour early Sunday.

Yukon and most of Saskatchewan keep their clocks the same year-round. Yukon made the switch for the last time in March 2020, and standard time is now permanent there.

More on Canada
Daylight Saving TimeDaylight Savings TimeDSTDaylight SavingSpring ForwardDaylight TimeSunshine Protection Actwhen do clocks go forward 2023canada time changedaylight savings canada 2023whern do clocks chnage 2023
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers