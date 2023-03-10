Three dead in North Okanagan house fire: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people died in a North Okanagan house fire on Monday night, RCMP said on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the fire happened just before midnight on March 6, along Commonage Road near Vernon, B.C.

“The adult occupants of the residence were believed to be in the home at that time and unable to escape the fire,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“The residence was completely destroyed, and, once the scene was deemed safe, an examination was conducted and what were believed to be human remains were found inside the home.”

Police say the BC Coroners Service was notified and subsequently located the remains of three people.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 Moose Jaw strip mall destroyed by fire

“This is an incredibly tragic incident and our sincerest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Police say the fire’s cause is undetermined and that the BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation. However, they added that based on early findings, no criminality is suspected.