Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Three dead in North Okanagan house fire: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 7:12 pm
Police lights View image in full screen
File photo of police emergency lights. RCMP say a house fire near Vernon, B.C. Monday claimed the lives of three people. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people died in a North Okanagan house fire on Monday night, RCMP said on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the fire happened just before midnight on March 6, along Commonage Road near Vernon, B.C.

Read more: Oliver, B.C. home severely damaged by fire Sunday evening

“The adult occupants of the residence were believed to be in the home at that time and unable to escape the fire,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“The residence was completely destroyed, and, once the scene was deemed safe, an examination was conducted and what were believed to be human remains were found inside the home.”

Police say the BC Coroners Service was notified and subsequently located the remains of three people.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Moose Jaw strip mall destroyed by fire'
Moose Jaw strip mall destroyed by fire

“This is an incredibly tragic incident and our sincerest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Trending Now

Police say the fire’s cause is undetermined and that the BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation. However, they added that based on early findings, no criminality is suspected.

Click to play video: 'Staten Island house fire leaves 22 firefighters injured, 3 critically'
Staten Island house fire leaves 22 firefighters injured, 3 critically
RCMPOkanaganVernonHouse FireNorth Okanaganvernon north okanagan rcmpfatal house fireVERNON HOUSE FIRECommonage RoadVernon fatal house firefatal house fire VernonNorth Okanagan house fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers