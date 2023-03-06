Menu

Fire

Oliver, B.C. home severely damaged by fire Sunday evening

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 2:14 pm
March 6, 2023 Oliver Fire Department View image in full screen
Oliver Fire Department on scene of a house fire Sunday evening. Oliver Fire Department / Courtesy
An Oliver, B.C., home was severely damaged by fire Sunday evening.

The Oliver Fire Department was called out around 5 p.m. to the Road 18 area after reports of smoke coming from a home.

“Heavy smoke was observed by first arriving crews, and reports that the occupants of the home were safely out of the home. One pet was found deceased,” read the Oliver Fire Department release.

Crews were at the scene for over an hour working to knock down the fire and checking for extensions to other areas of the structure while a fire watch crew was at the home until 10 p.m.

The home suffered heavy smoke, fire and water damage.

Fire south okanagan oliver Structure Fire Oliver Fire Department Home Fire

