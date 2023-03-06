Oliver, B.C. home severely damaged by fire Sunday evening

Send this page to someone via email

An Oliver, B.C., home was severely damaged by fire Sunday evening.

The Oliver Fire Department was called out around 5 p.m. to the Road 18 area after reports of smoke coming from a home.

“Heavy smoke was observed by first arriving crews, and reports that the occupants of the home were safely out of the home. One pet was found deceased,” read the Oliver Fire Department release.

1:58 Vehicle arson at dealership caught on camera

Crews were at the scene for over an hour working to knock down the fire and checking for extensions to other areas of the structure while a fire watch crew was at the home until 10 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The home suffered heavy smoke, fire and water damage.