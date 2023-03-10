Menu

Crime

Kelowna, B.C. firefighter pleads guilty to voyeurism

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 6:28 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Global News
A Kelowna, B.C., firefighter pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of voyeurism, relating to an incident that occurred in Coldstream last summer.

Jason Todd John Stoodley entered the guilty plea to voyeurism and the BC Prosecution Service said he will be back in court April 19 to fix a date for sentencing.

Stoodley has been on leave without pay since the city became aware of the charges and will remain so until the city completes its investigation, which was on hold pending the outcome of charges.

“At this time we will not be able to confirm any other details as the matter is under investigation by the city,” Stuart Leatherdale, divisional director of corporate and protective services, said.

Another charge of making or publishing child pornography was stayed with the guilty plea.

