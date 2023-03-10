Menu

Crime

Victoria police looking for man who asked to buy 3-year-old girl from father

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 4:33 pm
A Victoria police vehicle is seen in a file photo. Police area investigating a stabbing around Rock Bay Avenue and Gorge Road East after 2 p.m. on Wed. Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
A Victoria police vehicle is seen in a file photo. Facebook/Victoria Police Department
Victoria police are notifying the public of an alarming incident where a man approached a father and asked to buy his daughter.

“This is absolutely concerning. It is something we are taking very seriously,” said Const. Terri Healy.

Read more: Names, addresses in VicPD officer’s lost notebook ‘circulated among the criminal element’

On March 1, just after 3 p.m., a father was at a retail store in the 1600 block of Hillside Avenue with his three-year-old daughter when a “suspicious man” approached them, according to police.

“The man asked the father if he wanted to sell his child and offered to give him money,” Victoria police said in a release.

“The father felt threatened by the man and reported the incident to VicPD that evening.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canadian Centre for Child Protection campaign aims to educate youth about sextortion crimes

Police describe the suspicious man as in his 70s, standing six-feet-two-inches tall with a heavy build, balding with shortly-clipped hair and possibly wearing glasses.

The incident could possibly turn into a child luring investigation, according to Victoria police.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

Click to play video: 'Man caught on camera assaulting tourists and kicking their dog'
Man caught on camera assaulting tourists and kicking their dog
