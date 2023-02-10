Victoria middle school closed Friday due to vandalism

Send this page to someone via email

A middle school in Victoria is closed Friday due to an act of vandalism.

Police were called to Cedar Hill Middle School at 3:15 a.m. after an alarm went off inside.

Officers found that someone had broken into the school and discharged several fire extinguishers throughout the building.

Saanich police said the damage requires significant cleanup.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or report what they know anonymously through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.