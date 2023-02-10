Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victoria middle school closed Friday due to vandalism

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 1:47 pm
A middle school is closed for the day due to an act of vandalism sometime overnight. View image in full screen
A middle school is closed for the day due to an act of vandalism sometime overnight. Central Saanich Police Service/ Facebook

A middle school in Victoria is closed Friday due to an act of vandalism.

Police were called to Cedar Hill Middle School at 3:15 a.m. after an alarm went off inside.

Officers found that someone had broken into the school and discharged several fire extinguishers throughout the building.

Saanich police said the damage requires significant cleanup.

Click to play video: '‘Every Child Matters’ tribute vandalized by racist graffiti in Port Alberni, B.C.'
‘Every Child Matters’ tribute vandalized by racist graffiti in Port Alberni, B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or report what they know anonymously through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

 

Saanich policeFire Extinguisherschool vandalismVictoria SchoolCedar Hill Middle SchoolCedar Hill Middle School closedCedar Hill Middle School vandalism
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers