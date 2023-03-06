Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

RCMP release video of man accused of firing gun near Victoria-area bike park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 5:36 pm
Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact West Shore RCMP.
Victoria-area RCMP have released security video in a bid to identify a man accused of firing a gun near a popular bike park last month.

West Shore RCMP started investigating after multiple people called 911 on Feb. 20 to report two to three loud bangs near the entrance of Langford’s Jordie Lunn Bike Park, shortly after midnight.

Read more: RCMP seek man accused of firing gun near Victoria-area bike park

One witness told police they’d interacted with a man who “brandished a firearm.”

Police, including a K-9 unit, searched the area but were unable to locate the man, who was last seen headed east on Irwin Road and crossing in front of the park’s entrance.

“West Shore RCMP has not received any other reports of firearms being discharged in this manner,” Insp. Stephen Rose said in a media release.

“We wish to advise the public of this crime and ask that you report any suspicious activity right away by calling police. The motive and specific actions of the suspect in this matter remain unknown and under investigation.”

Read more: Police investigate attempted abduction of 17-year-old at Langford, B.C. shopping centre

The suspect is described as Caucasian and between the ages of 40 and 50 years old. Police said he was about six-feet-one-inch tall and between 250 and 300 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt, light-coloured pants and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information or additional video shot in the area between midnight and 1 a.m. on Feb. 20 is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

