Video link
Headline link
Health

B.C. ending COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public service, but not health-care workers

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 4:07 pm
A person draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., on Sunday Jan. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
As of April 3, workers in British Columbia’s public service will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a Friday media release, the Ministry of Finance said the decision to rescind the policy was based on a high level of vaccination among the public service, where more than 98 per cent of workers have been immunized.

Read more: B.C. public service employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22

Health-care workers, however, will still need to be vaccinated.

The ministry said the COVID-19 policy will remain in place for people working in settings with provincial health officer orders or other vaccination requirements.

“Vaccine mandates remain in highest-risk settings where the most vulnerable live and are cared for. This includes facilities in the health-care system,” the ministry said.

BC among last to require COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

B.C. implemented the mandatory vaccine policy for the public service in November 2021.

Trending Now

Its removal will mean that what he province called a “small number of employees on administrative leave due to non-compliance” will be able to return to the workplace.

Global News is seeking clarification on the exact number of employees affected.

Read more: Audit finds data mostly good for B.C. vaccine rollout, but notes key gaps

It also means contractors and other non-employees will be able to enter public service workplaces.

The province continues to recommend up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees.

As of Thursday, there were 205 positive cases of COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals, including 18 people in critical care.

COVID-19COVIDbc coronavirusVaccinecovid vaccinebc covidVaccine MandatePublic Servicebc Public Servicepublic service vaccine mandate
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

