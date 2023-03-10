Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the five stories we want to share:

‘It’s simply amazing, people are great’: Evicted B.C. couple overwhelmed by support

A couple from Nanaimo, B.C., who say they were evicted from their home last month have been overwhelmed by an outpouring of support.

She and her husband, Gerry Casey, said they had been living at their rental home, paying $1,050 a month for a room and shared kitchen and bathroom, when their landlord told them their frequent ambulance calls were becoming a nuisance.

The couple moved into a hotel, but Kowalchuk was hoping for a more comfortable living situation before she passes away.

A GoFundMe set up for the couple has raised more than $35,000.

B.C. women competing in 15-day Moroccan rally across the Sahara Desert

Ten days driving across the Sahara Desert in the Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles du Maroc is not exactly the type of adventure a pair of B.C. women ever expected to sign up for.

Myra Van Otterloo and Jessa Arcuri are part of the annual all-women’s rally, travelling for a week and a half through some very tricky terrain that presents all kinds of hazards in southern Morocco.

The race, which ends March 18, features 190 different crews from around the world, with 14 from Canada.

The Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles du Maroc has been supporting Moroccan villages in remote areas, building homes and schools with used water bottles and offering free medical care provided by the team of doctors and nurses set up for the rally.

Canada’s first ‘giant’ ant fossil found in Princeton, B.C.

A Princeton resident discovered the fossil of a giant ancient ant in the nearby Allenby rock formation, which contains many plant and animal fossils.

Scientists estimate the gargantuan insects lived around 50 million years ago and may have been about half a foot long.

B.C. broadcaster holding fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital in memory of best friend

A hockey play-by-play broadcaster, Joey Pitt, is raising money for BC Children’s Hospital in memory of one of his best friends, with help from his B.C. Hockey League club.

“This all starts with my best friend, Avery. In the summer of 2019, he had a tumour that began growing on his neck. He got it checked out and he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,” Pitt told Global News.

“When he started treatment, I joked with him that I would donate my hair to him. When he took a turn for the worse in July of 2022, I had the chance to talk to him about the fundraiser. One of the last things he ever told me was that he was proud of me.”

The goal is to raise $15,000 by March 19, and Pitt said an anonymous donor will be matching donations up to $5,000.

People can donate through an online portal webpage.

Women on the rise at First Nations emergency preparedness boot camp

When natural disaster strikes in British Columbia, more women, specifically First Nations women, are expected to be on the front lines providing help. At least that’s what this week’s First Nations’ Emergency Services Society boot camp has shown.

They’re tackling everything from learning about driving emergency vehicles and trailers to tiger dams and planning for the upcoming flood and wildfire seasons.

“It’s exciting,” said participant Trudy Peterson. “You don’t see a lot of women, but you’re starting to see more and more both in firefighting and response, and they’re great at taking roles in leadership and planning and coordinating.”