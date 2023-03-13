Okanagan weather: Drier air returns for the last full week of winter

Send this page to someone via email

Wet weather returned to the Okanagan to start the final full week of winter with a chance of showers and flurries and temperatures climbing.

By Tuesday, there was a mix of sun and cloud lingers into the day on Tuesday with the slight chance of a stray sprinkle with a daytime high around 7 C.

Increasing sunshine is expected to work itself in through the remainder of the week with afternoon highs climbing toward and eventually into double digits by Friday.

A mix of sun and cloud sticks around into the final winter weekend with daytime highs continuing to soar into low double digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

