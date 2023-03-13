Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Drier air returns for the last full week of winter

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 1:42 pm
Partly cloudy conditions return Tuesday afternoon with the slight chance of a pocket of precipitation. View image in full screen
Partly cloudy conditions return Tuesday afternoon with the slight chance of a pocket of precipitation. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wet weather returned to the Okanagan to start the final full week of winter with a chance of showers and flurries and temperatures climbing.

By Tuesday, there was a  mix of sun and cloud lingers into the day on Tuesday with the slight chance of a stray sprinkle with a daytime high around 7 C.

Increasing sunshine is expected to work itself in through the remainder of the week with afternoon highs climbing toward and eventually into double digits by Friday.

A mix of sun and cloud sticks around into the final winter weekend with daytime highs continuing to soar into low double digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
BC weatherRainSunshineokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weatherwet weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers