Okanagan weather: Drier air returns for the last full week of winter

Wet weather returned to the Okanagan to start the final full week of winter with a chance of showers and flurries and temperatures climbing.
By Tuesday, there was a mix of sun and cloud lingers into the day on Tuesday with the slight chance of a stray sprinkle with a daytime high around 7 C.
Increasing sunshine is expected to work itself in through the remainder of the week with afternoon highs climbing toward and eventually into double digits by Friday.
A mix of sun and cloud sticks around into the final winter weekend with daytime highs continuing to soar into low double digits.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Trending Now
More on Canada
- Silicon Valley Bank collapse: How the financial institution fell into ruin
- Silicon Valley Bank’s Toronto branch seized by Canada’s banking regulator amid collapse
- S&P/TSX composite down, U.S. markets rise amid volatile trading over bank fears
- Rally condemning suspected poisonings of Iranian schools girls held in Vancouver
Comments