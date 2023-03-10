Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite down in late Friday morning trading, U.S. stock markets up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2023 11:53 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, led lower by losses in the financial sector, while U.S. stock markets were up on the final day of the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.79 points at 20,062.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 153.63 points at 32,408.49. The S&P 500 index was up 14.71 points at 3,933.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 18.51 points at 11,356.86.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite falls more than 250 points Thursday, U.S. markets slide

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.55 cents US compared with 72.52 cents US on Thursday.

Trending Now

The April crude contract was up 46 cents at US$76.18 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.49 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The April gold contract was up US$32.30 at US$1,866.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$4.05 a pound.

More on Canada
TorontostocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetoronto stocksToronto stock marketTSX march 10
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers