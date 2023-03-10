Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Settlement would end lawsuit over care at Manitoba centre for people with intellectual disabilities

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2023 12:04 pm
The Manitoba Development Centre when it was known as the 'Home for Incurables.'. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Development Centre when it was known as the 'Home for Incurables.'. Manitoba Archives
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A proposed settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit that alleged abuse and neglect at a Manitoba centre for people with intellectual disabilities.

The Manitoba government and a lawyer for the plaintiffs say the settlement must still be approved by the courts, and details cannot be released publicly at this time.

Lawyer David Rosenfeld says the proposal is fair, reasonable and in the best interests of the members of the class action.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018 by David Weremy, who lived at the Manitoba Development Centre in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.

The statement of claim sought $50 million and alleged that staff beat residents, deprived them of food and allowed sexual assaults to occur between residents.

Inside the Manitoba Development Centre. View image in full screen
Inside the Manitoba Development Centre. Manitoba Archives

Read more: Province to move residents of Manitoba Developmental Centre out; centre to close

Story continues below advertisement

The Manitoba government denied the allegations in a statement of defence in 2019 and said the centre was run in accordance with the standards of care at the time.

“The province can confirm that a settlement agreement has been reached, which will provide a variety of benefits for the class, including compensation and a variety of reconciliation initiatives,” the Justice Department said in a written statement this week.

“Specific details about the settlement will be made publicly available in the coming weeks.”

More on Health

The Manitoba Development Centre opened in 1890 and has operated under a number of names, including the Home For Incurables. At its peak in the 1970s, it housed some 1,200 people.

Read more: Class-action lawsuit alleges rape, abuse of patients; seeks $50 M for Manitoba Developmental Centre clients

In the statement of claim, Weremy alleged he was punished by staff by being hit with a whip or a wooden board, frequently underfed and punished for trying to run away by being placed in solitary confinement or being forced to sleep naked on the floor.

Trending Now

The province denied the allegations. It also said Weremy was allowed out on leaves of absence several times in the care of a family member or foster home.

The number of residents at the centre dropped as governments across Canada moved toward supporting people to live in the community instead of in large institutions.

Story continues below advertisement

The Manitoba government says it stopped accepting new residents at the centre in 1996, except for short-term placements and court orders. By 2019, the number of residents had dropped to 160.

In 2021, the government announced a three-year plan to close the institution — one of the last remaining large-scale facilities in the country — and move the remaining residents to community living.

Click to play video: '‘People that are in these places are not treated like humans’: St. Amant ends institutionalization'
‘People that are in these places are not treated like humans’: St. Amant ends institutionalization
Province of ManitobaAbuseclass-action lawsuitSettlementManitoba Development CentreDavid RosenfeldDavid WeremyHome for Incurables
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers