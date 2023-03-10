Menu

Crime

14-year-old boy charged after a BB gun brought to Brampton school

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 9:57 am
Harold M. Brathwaite Secondary School in Brampton. View image in full screen
Harold M. Brathwaite Secondary School in Brampton. Global News
Peel Regional Police say a teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly bringing a replica firearm to a Brampton school.

On Thursday morning, police said they responded to Harold M. Brathwaite Secondary School for a weapons-related incident.

Officers arrested a teenager inside the school and a BB gun was seized, police said.

No injuries were reported at the school. The school went into a hold-and-secure for a short period of time on Thursday.

Read more: 2 teens charged after social media threats to Peel Region high schools

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said the teen was released with conditions and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

“At this time, investigators believe this to be an isolated event. There is no evidence to suggest that this is related to any other recent school incidents,” police said after several Peel Region schools have recently faced online threats.

peel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionBB GunReplica FirearmBrampton SchoolBrampton school hold and secureHarold M. Brathwaite Secondary School
