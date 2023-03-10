14-year-old boy charged after a BB gun brought to Brampton school

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly bringing a replica firearm to a Brampton school.

On Thursday morning, police said they responded to Harold M. Brathwaite Secondary School for a weapons-related incident.

Officers arrested a teenager inside the school and a BB gun was seized, police said.

No injuries were reported at the school. The school went into a hold-and-secure for a short period of time on Thursday.

Read more: 2 teens charged after social media threats to Peel Region high schools

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said the teen was released with conditions and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this time, investigators believe this to be an isolated event. There is no evidence to suggest that this is related to any other recent school incidents,” police said after several Peel Region schools have recently faced online threats.

WEAPONS DANGEROUS:

– Sandalwood Pkwy/Great Lakes Dr #Brampton

– Reports of a person with a weapon

– One youth in custody

– Educational facility in hold & secure

– Police presence in the area

– C/R at 10:37 a.m.

– 23-0078229 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 9, 2023

UPDATE

– the weapon that was recovered was a replica firearm

– this continues to be an ongoing investigation — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 9, 2023