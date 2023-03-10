Menu

Crime

Police presence in Roseneath is related to Cobourg shooting probe: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 9:53 am
OPP say to expect a heavy presence in Roseneath as part of an investigation into a shooting in nearby Cobourg on March 7, 2023. View image in full screen
OPP say to expect a heavy presence in Roseneath as part of an investigation into a shooting in nearby Cobourg on March 7, 2023. Global News
Northumberland OPP say an increased police presence in the community of Roseneath is connected with a shooting investigation in nearby Cobourg.

A number of police units were in the Shearer Point Road area in Roseneath, about 30 kilometres north of Cobourg, on Thursday.

Police said resources included the OPP’s tactics and rescue unit, urban search and rescue, the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives response team, the Central Region emergency response team and forensic identification services, digital forensics, Northumberland and Peterborough OPP crime unit, Peterborough Northumberland community street crime unit and the Provincial Liaison Team.

Read more: OPP to lead investigation of gunshot victim ‘dropped off’ at Cobourg hospital

Police said there was “no concern for public safety.”

OPP said the presence is part of the investigation into a shooting in Cobourg on Tuesday. The Cobourg Police Service said a man with a gunshot wound was “dropped off” at Northumberland Hills Hospital. Police were informed by hospital staff around 4:30 a.m.

The victim was later transported to a Toronto-area hospital.

OPP took the lead on the investigation on Wednesday.

“The victim has been identified and is currently in stable condition,” OPP said Thursday evening.

OPP have offered an evidence website portal to upload any dashcam or video camera footage related to the case early Tuesday.

Trending Now

Of note, the portal is labelled “Attempt Murder — Cobourg.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Cobourg Attempted Murder Northumberland OPP Northumberland Hills Hospital Roseneath cobourg shooting
