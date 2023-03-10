Archery Tag is a ‘hit’ in Peterborough Area

Send this page to someone via email

When Evan Flak wanted to play archery tag with friends on his birthday, he struggled to find a facility that offered the sport in the Peterborough, Ont. area. So he decided to open one himself.

“I realized that you had to go to Toronto to play, so I did some research and decided to get the proper equipment to do it myself.”

Now, along with partner Vandana Narine, the pair run Flak’s Archery Tag in Bethany, Ont., based at Sky Haven Equestrian Centre.

“The best way to describe it is dodgeball, but with bows and arrows,” Flak said.

Read more: Team Canada plays archery tag

Players, of course, use specialty arrows that have a foam top resembling a marshmallow, so they don’t hurt when they hit you.

Story continues below advertisement

“Be sure you’re playing with archery tag-approved products. We don’t want anyone getting hurt out there,” Flak said.

Here is how the game works.

“We set people up into even teams. Ideally, it’s five on five,” he said.

“I’m there to keep score. If you get hit, it is one point for the other team and if you catch an arrow, you get three points.”

So far, he said, those who try it, love it. but he is hoping to spread the word about the growing activity.

“Most people don’t know what it is, but everyone who tries it has had a great time,” Flak said.

Currently, you can book private events, or you can come to drop-in matches that typically run Saturday afternoons.

Flak has also launched a youth league in Peterborough, Ont., and wants to expand league play to all ages.

“We get kids as young as six sometimes and we had a 74-year-old the other day. It is just fun for everyone.”

Story continues below advertisement

You can find Flak’s Archery Tag online or call 705-930-0447.