Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Archery Tag is a ‘hit’ in Peterborough Area

By Caley Bedore Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 9:31 am
Click to play video: 'Archery Tag a ‘Hit’ in Peterborough Area'
Archery Tag a ‘Hit’ in Peterborough Area
On this edition of Out & About, Global's Caley Bedore visits Flak's Archery Tag in Bethany, Ont.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

When Evan Flak wanted to play archery tag with friends on his birthday, he struggled to find a facility that offered the sport in the Peterborough, Ont. area. So he decided to open one himself.

“I realized that you had to go to Toronto to play, so I did some research and decided to get the proper equipment to do it myself.”

Now, along with partner Vandana Narine, the pair run Flak’s Archery Tag in Bethany, Ont., based at Sky Haven Equestrian Centre.

“The best way to describe it is dodgeball, but with bows and arrows,” Flak said.

Read more: Team Canada plays archery tag

Players, of course, use specialty arrows that have a foam top resembling a marshmallow, so they don’t hurt when they hit you.

Story continues below advertisement

“Be sure you’re playing with archery tag-approved products. We don’t want anyone getting hurt out there,” Flak said.

Here is how the game works.

“We set people up into even teams. Ideally, it’s five on five,” he said.

“I’m there to keep score. If you get hit, it is one point for the other team and if you catch an arrow, you get three points.”

Trending Now
More on Entertainment

So far, he said, those who try it, love it. but he is hoping to spread the word about the growing activity.

Read more: World archery championship in 2024 awarded to Lac La Biche, Alberta

“Most people don’t know what it is, but everyone who tries it has had a great time,” Flak said.

Currently, you can book private events, or you can come to drop-in matches that typically run Saturday afternoons.

Flak has also launched a youth league in Peterborough, Ont., and wants to expand league play to all ages.

“We get kids as young as six sometimes and we had a 74-year-old the other day. It is just fun for everyone.”

Story continues below advertisement

You can find Flak’s Archery Tag online or call 705-930-0447.

things to doAdventure Sportsbirthday party ideasarchery tagGroup Eventsarchery tag petebroroughfun eventteam activitiy
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers