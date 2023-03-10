Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

BMO signs deal to acquire Air Miles loyalty rewards program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2023 7:34 am
Click to play video: 'Hold onto your Air Miles'
Hold onto your Air Miles
WATCH: Hold onto your Air Miles – Dec 2, 2016
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BMO Financial Group has signed a deal to acquire the Air Miles loyalty rewards program from LoyaltyOne Co.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Read more: LCBO customers no longer able to collect Air Miles points on purchases

Air Miles president Shawn Stewart says the deal will have no impact on collectors’ reward miles balances or on their ability to collect and redeem miles.

The deal has been proposed as part of LoyaltyOne’s proceeding under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: New research reveals loyalty programs important for consumers and retailers'
Consumer Matters: New research reveals loyalty programs important for consumers and retailers

The process will include a sale and investment solicitation process to seek any other interest in the Air Miles business and will require court approval.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Air Miles has nearly 10 million active collector accounts.

More on Canada
BMOair milesBMO newsBMO todayAir Miles BMOAir Miles newsAir Miles programBMO Air Miles
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers